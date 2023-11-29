Leeds Festival has followed up their first announcement by unveiling additional acts for the 2024 event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Only last week, the Bramham Park festival announced the first round of bands performing at next year’s festival, including headline sets from Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey and Fred Again.

But just hours before the general ticket sale was about to start, three new musical acts were announced, joining the already star studded bill.

The Prodigy, 21 Savage and Jorja Smith joins the 2024 Leeds Festival line-up. (Photo by Mark Bickerdike Photography)

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revealed on Wednesday evening, American rapper 21 Savage will join the line-up, along with Jorja Smith who will perform her first UK exclusive show, and English dance legends The Prodigy.

Leeds Festival returns to Bramham Park on August 21 to August 25, 2024, with bands including Catfish and the Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Blink-182 and Skrillex already on the bill.

Tickets for the festival go on general sale at 8.30 on Thursday, November 30.

Leeds Festival 2024 line-up so far: