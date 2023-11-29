Leeds Festival 2024: Bramham Park event unveils additional acts including The Prodigy
Leeds Festival has followed up their first announcement by unveiling additional acts for the 2024 event.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Only last week, the Bramham Park festival announced the first round of bands performing at next year’s festival, including headline sets from Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey and Fred Again.
But just hours before the general ticket sale was about to start, three new musical acts were announced, joining the already star studded bill.
Revealed on Wednesday evening, American rapper 21 Savage will join the line-up, along with Jorja Smith who will perform her first UK exclusive show, and English dance legends The Prodigy.
Leeds Festival returns to Bramham Park on August 21 to August 25, 2024, with bands including Catfish and the Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Blink-182 and Skrillex already on the bill.
Tickets for the festival go on general sale at 8.30 on Thursday, November 30.
Leeds Festival 2024 line-up so far:
- Fred Again..
- Lana Del Rey
- Blink-182
- Catfish and the Bottlemen
- Liam Gallagher
- Gerry Cinnamon
- Raye
- Skrillex
- Spiritbox
- Digga D
- The Prodigy
- Jorja Smith
- 21 Savage