Leeds First Direct Arena is set to host a great selection of amazing bands and artists in 2024.

With a year full of events and shows, including Millennium Square summer series, Leeds Festival and much more, Leeds is set for a 2024 full of amazing live music.

First Direct Arena already has a calendar full of bands and musicians, including Take That, Girls Aloud, Enter Shikari, Slipknot and much more, and even more are set to be announced.

Here are 29 acts that have been confirmed to play Leeds First Direct Arena in 2024 so far:

1 . Enter Shikari plus special guests - February 9 Enter Shikari is the first band to play at First Direct Arena in 2024.

2 . Noah Kahan - February 11 American folk-pop sensation Noah Kahan will take on First Direct Arena in the new year.

3 . Rick Astley plus special guest Belinda Carlisle & Lottery Winners - February 24 The 80s hitmaker has had a big revival after his acclaimed gigs at Glastonbury Festival 2023. He is bringing special guests Belinda Carlisle and Lottery Winners to Leeds in February.

4 . OMD with support from Walt Disco - March 5 English electronic long runners Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is coming to Leeds with support from Walt Disco.

5 . Ja Rule, Keri Hilson, Lloyd & Mya + More TBA - March 6 American rapper Ja Rule and co. is set to take on the Leeds arena in March 2024.