With a year full of events and shows, including Millennium Square summer series, Leeds Festival and much more, Leeds is set for a 2024 full of amazing live music.
First Direct Arena already has a calendar full of bands and musicians, including Take That, Girls Aloud, Enter Shikari, Slipknot and much more, and even more are set to be announced.
1. Enter Shikari plus special guests - February 9
Enter Shikari is the first band to play at First Direct Arena in 2024. Photo: FDA
2. Noah Kahan - February 11
American folk-pop sensation Noah Kahan will take on First Direct Arena in the new year. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Rose Bar
3. Rick Astley plus special guest Belinda Carlisle & Lottery Winners - February 24
The 80s hitmaker has had a big revival after his acclaimed gigs at Glastonbury Festival 2023. He is bringing special guests Belinda Carlisle and Lottery Winners to Leeds in February. Photo: Cameron Smith
4. OMD with support from Walt Disco - March 5
English electronic long runners Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is coming to Leeds with support from Walt Disco. Photo: Cory Schwartz/Getty Images
5. Ja Rule, Keri Hilson, Lloyd & Mya + More TBA - March 6
American rapper Ja Rule and co. is set to take on the Leeds arena in March 2024. Photo: Getty Images for BET
6. Ne-Yo with special guest Mario - March 8
Ne-Yo will be bringing his Champagne and Roses tour to Leeds First Direct Arena next March. Photo: Tasos Katopodis