The first direct arena in Leeds is set to play host to a night of 2000s dancehall bangers next year after confirmation that Sean Paul will be performing.

The ‘Gimme The Light’ and ‘Get Busy’ performer will co-headline a show on April 13 next year along with fellow early-2000s star Ashanti.

The show will stop off at the arena as part of the Bring It Tour, which will take in a total of 13 cities across the UK and Ireland.

Sean Paul and Ashanti are set to perform at the first direct arena in Leeds next April | National World / first direct arena

With over 26 million records sold, across seven studio albums, Jamaica-born Sean Paul is the biggest crossover dancehall artist of all time, with seven billion audio streams and five billion video streams.

Sean Paul has taken the dancehall genre global, from its origin in clubs in Jamaica to the top of the charts. His musical career started off in the 1990’s, making way for No. 1 smash hits ‘Gimme the Light’ and ‘Get Busy’.

Since then he has enjoyed further hits such as ‘Mad Love’, ‘Rockabye’, ‘Baby Boy’, ‘No Lie’, and ‘Body’ and has collaborated with the likes of Beyonce, Dua Lipa, David Guetta, Major Lazer and Ellie Goulding.

Ashanti is a singer, songwriter and actress with over 15 million records sold, across six studio albums.

She featured on Fat Joe’s ‘What’s Luv?’ and Ja Rule’s ‘Always on Time’ - two of the biggest hits of 2002 - and her eponymous debut album went triple platinum with its No.1 single ‘Foolish’.

Ashanti wrote Jennifer Lopez's hit ‘Ain't It Funny’, which also reached number one, and her film credits include The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, Coach Carter and John Tucker Must Die. Most recently she featured on Mancunian rapper Aitch’s track ‘Baby’ in 2022.

Tickets are on general sale from 10am this Friday (December 20) through the first direct arena website.

Venue presale tickets are available from 10am on Thursday (December 19) to members signed up to the first direct arena newsletter while customers of mobile phone company, Three can get exclusive access to presale tickets on Wednesday (December 18) at 10am.