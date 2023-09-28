Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Take That tell of excitement ahead of Leeds First Direct Arena performance in 'such a lovely city'

Members of Take That have expressed their excitement of once again playing in Leeds as tickets for their upcoming tour go on sale.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 28th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds First Direct Arena will host two dates of the This Life On Tour shows next year from the pop band, which comprises of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

The tour is taking place across the UK to mark the release of the band’s ninth studio album, This Life, and will see them joined by special guest Olly Murs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Take That are returning to stadium and arena stages for the first time in nearly five years after they last performed in 2019 during their Summer Series at Ashton Gate.

Most Popular
    (left to right) Mark Owen, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald from Take That will be touring the country next year.(left to right) Mark Owen, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald from Take That will be touring the country next year.
    (left to right) Mark Owen, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald from Take That will be touring the country next year.

    The tour kicks off in April and Take That will play at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on April 19 and April 20.

    Ahead of tickets going on general sale tomorrow (Friday), the group shared their excitement of returning to the city. Mark said: “Leeds is such a lovely city and we’re so happy to be heading back there.”

    Howard added: “It is such a great university town, with a great spirit. We can’t wait to get back there.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The latest tour will see Gary, Mark and Howard play a total of 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland, including the two shows in Leeds.

    General sale takes will go on sale tomorrow (September 29), from 9.30am and can be purchased from the band’s website.

    Tickets for select venues can also be purchased from Ticketmaster.

    Related topics:Leeds First Direct ArenaGary BarlowTickets