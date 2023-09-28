Members of Take That have expressed their excitement of once again playing in Leeds as tickets for their upcoming tour go on sale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds First Direct Arena will host two dates of the This Life On Tour shows next year from the pop band, which comprises of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

The tour is taking place across the UK to mark the release of the band’s ninth studio album, This Life, and will see them joined by special guest Olly Murs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take That are returning to stadium and arena stages for the first time in nearly five years after they last performed in 2019 during their Summer Series at Ashton Gate.

Most Popular

(left to right) Mark Owen, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald from Take That will be touring the country next year.

The tour kicks off in April and Take That will play at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on April 19 and April 20.

Ahead of tickets going on general sale tomorrow (Friday), the group shared their excitement of returning to the city. Mark said: “Leeds is such a lovely city and we’re so happy to be heading back there.”

Howard added: “It is such a great university town, with a great spirit. We can’t wait to get back there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest tour will see Gary, Mark and Howard play a total of 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland, including the two shows in Leeds.

General sale takes will go on sale tomorrow (September 29), from 9.30am and can be purchased from the band’s website.