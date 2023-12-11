Slipknot: American rockers announce huge show at Leeds First Direct Arena as part of 25th anniversary tour
The group will perform at the First Direct Arena on December14 next year to mark 25 years since they first performed in Europe.
Slipknot’s thrilling, multi-sensory live shows are legendary, and with the band celebrating 25 years on this upcoming run, these shows will be especially explosive and not-to-be-missed.
Band member Shawn "Clown" Crahan said: "It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we've been back ever since. The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we're ready to make more. I'm so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you've never experienced before. It's happening."
Presale tickets will go live on Wednesday (December 13) at 9am, with official Live Nation and venue presales launching on Thursday December 14 at 9am, and general on-sale following on December 15 at 9am.
Slipknot released their debut self-titled studio album in 1999, and with it, heralded a seismic shift in music, attitude and energy, and have since defined a culture that has only grown around the world.
As always, SLIPKNOT’s storied live show promises to be a spectacle of sound and sight without comparison. For tickets and more information on SLIPKNOT’s upcoming live dates, visit the Slipknot website.