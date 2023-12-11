American metal band Slipknot have announced that they will be playing a huge show in Leeds next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group will perform at the First Direct Arena on December14 next year to mark 25 years since they first performed in Europe.

Slipknot’s thrilling, multi-sensory live shows are legendary, and with the band celebrating 25 years on this upcoming run, these shows will be especially explosive and not-to-be-missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Band member Shawn "Clown" Crahan said: "It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we've been back ever since. The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we're ready to make more. I'm so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you've never experienced before. It's happening."

Most Popular

Slipknot will play at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in December 2024

Presale tickets will go live on Wednesday (December 13) at 9am, with official Live Nation and venue presales launching on Thursday December 14 at 9am, and general on-sale following on December 15 at 9am.

Slipknot released their debut self-titled studio album in 1999, and with it, heralded a seismic shift in music, attitude and energy, and have since defined a culture that has only grown around the world.