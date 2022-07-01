The likes of Russell Crowe, Chris Moyles, and Mel B all feature in this list of the Whites’ best-known celebrity fans.

Leeds United are renowned for having a whole host of famous faces from the worlds of TV, movies, music, sport and more who count themselves as supporters.

Whether it’s Hollywood A-listers, rock gods, or political giants, there are more than a few big name followers of the Whites.

And there’s been plenty to shout about at Elland Road in recent times, with the club now heading into their third consecutive season in the Premier League after a painfully long absence.

Buoyed by the vast wealth of Andrea Radrizzani, Leeds have spent well since their promotion to the top flight, and show no signs of slowing down any time soon, with plenty of transfer speculation doing the rounds this summer.

While few would come close to having the finances needed to fund a similar splurge, there are a good few millionaires among the ranks of the LS11 faithful.

With that in mind, here’s a list of Leeds United’s celebrity supporters and their estimated net worth, ranked from lowest to highest...

1. Jack P Shepherd - Coronation Street Actor Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

2. Mike Bushell - BBC News Presenter Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

3. Jonny Brownlee - Team GB Triathlete Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

4. Alistair Brownlee - Team GB Triathlete Estimated net worth: £1.2 million