Young hooker Mason Corbett has joined Bradford Bulls after leaving Leeds Rhinos at the end of the 2024 season.

The 18-year-old stepped up from Rhinos’ scholarship into the academy two years ago and also featured for the reserves last term, having played his junior rugby with East Leeds. He has signed a one-year deal with the Betfred Championship outfit and Bulls’ new coach Brian Noble admitted he was “surprised when Leeds announced they were releasing him”.

Noble said: “He will only add to the bright prospects of the club moving forward, so I am thrilled he has agreed to come and join us. We will develop him the best we can; we want him to enjoy himself also, but the bits I have seen of him, he is a very exciting player and if he grows and his potential comes to fruition we have a really good acquisition. It is a good move for him and a good move for us.”

Mason Corbett gets a pass away for Rhinos academy against Hull KR at Headingley in 2023. Picture by Matty Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Corbett is relishing working with Noble. “I’m buzzing, all I can think about is the club’s heritage and working under Brian is an exciting prospect,” he said. “With Brian having played at hooker, it is really exciting news for me.

“When me and my family found out he was returning as head coach we were buzzing. There’s so much knowledge I can take from him to add to my own game. I have come from a position as captain in the academy at Leeds so I am excited to get to know the lads and prosper next season.”