Hunslet Parkside full-back Kai Taylor-Smith’s father Lee Smith was a try scorer in each of Rhinos’ Old Trafford triumphs from 2007-2009.

Taylor-Smith secured an academy contract after an outstanding season in Leeds’ scholarship, scoring 90 points including 37 goals.

Also hoping to follow his father into Super League is half-back Jack Purtill, son of former Wigan Warriors and Leigh Centurions scrum-half and current Hull FC assistant coach Keiron Purtill.

Kai Taylor-Smith. Picture by Leeds Rhinos

East Leeds and Guiseley have each provided four of the new academy recruits.

Second-rower Archie Hurford, wingers Ben Findlay and Harry Taylor and half-back Fergus McCormack have joined Rhinos from Guiseley, with hooker Mason Corbett, prop Mark Nelson and forwards Declan Ementon and Bobby Hartley stepping up from East Leeds.

Hartley’s brother Kiedan came through Rhinos’ youth system before moving into the sei-professional game with Featherstone Rovers and Hunslet.

Rhinos academy coach Chev Walker. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

Prop Joe Phillips, who captained Rhinos’ under-16s this year and outside-back Riley Sunderland have been signed from Halifax club Siddal.

Rhinos academy coach Chev Walker said: “It’s always exciting when the new cohort comes in, not only for them, but also for the parents and all the good work the scholarship has done.

“It’s getting your foot in the door, next is trying to get a first team contract and then from there on in, it’s looking higher from that.”

Player pathway development manager John Bastian said: “A lot of hard work has gone into these signings, from the talent identification guys who go to games week in, week out, all the work done in the scholarship and certainly from the community clubs, because they play a significant part in progressing players to professional clubs.

“It’s important for us to keep progressing homegrown players that have come through our system.

“Leeds have always been famous for that and we want to continue being famous for it.

“I want these players to keep loving their rugby, giving it their best and doing everything they can to achieve the ambition of being a rugby player.