Leeds Rhinos confirm departures of young players from academy and reserve squads
Six of the youngsters were contracted players who have now finished their final year in the under-18 academy. The others spent 2024 in reserve grade.
The academy players are hooker Mason Corbett, props Declan White and Bobby Hartley, wing/centre Harry Taylor, full-back/wing Kai Taylor-Smith and half-back Tayler Stephenson. Forwards Harrison Gilmore and Freddie Brennan-Jones have left the club from the reserves squad.
Rhinos head of youth John Bastian said: “On behalf of the club I’d like to thank all these junior players for their contribution, from the scholarship through the academy . We wish them all the very best for the future and look forward to them developing at their next club.”
