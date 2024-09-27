Leeds Rhinos confirm departures of young players from academy and reserve squads

By Peter Smith
Published 27th Sep 2024, 13:40 BST
Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the departure of eight players from the club’s lower grades.

Six of the youngsters were contracted players who have now finished their final year in the under-18 academy. The others spent 2024 in reserve grade.

The academy players are hooker Mason Corbett, props Declan White and Bobby Hartley, wing/centre Harry Taylor, full-back/wing Kai Taylor-Smith and half-back Tayler Stephenson. Forwards Harrison Gilmore and Freddie Brennan-Jones have left the club from the reserves squad.

Leeds Rhinos' Harrison Gilmore is tackled during this year's Harry Jepson Trophy tie at Hunslet. Picture by John Victor.Leeds Rhinos' Harrison Gilmore is tackled during this year's Harry Jepson Trophy tie at Hunslet. Picture by John Victor.
Rhinos head of youth John Bastian said: “On behalf of the club I’d like to thank all these junior players for their contribution, from the scholarship through the academy . We wish them all the very best for the future and look forward to them developing at their next club.”

