Leeds Rhinos have given a firm answer to NRL interest in stand-off Brodie Croft.

According to the Australian Daily Telegraph, Croft is on a five-man shortlist drawn up by St George-Illawarra Dragons to replace Kangaroos and Queensland star Ben Hunt who has been released from the final year of his contract. Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French is also allegedly a target, along with Cronulla Sharks’ Daniel Atkinson, Lachlan Ilias of South Sydney Rabbitohs and Adam Doueihi, who plays for Wests Tigers.

However, if they want Croft for next year, the Aussie club have missed the boat. Croft joined Rhinos from Salford Red Devils 13 months ago on a three-year contract, having previously played in the NRL for Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.

Brodie Croft lands a golden-point winning drop goal for Leeds Rhinos at home to London Broncos in July. He did the same in the away match two months later. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

And sporting director Ian Blease today confirmed he will be part of Leeds’ squad for the 2025 season. “He does have an NRL clause in his contract, but that has got to be exercised before a certain date,” Blease told The Yorkshire Evening Post. “That date has gone way past now, so he won’t be going next year.”

Croft, 27, was one of Rhinos’ top performers this year. He was credited with an assist for 22 of the 88 tries Leeds scored during their Betfred Super League campaign, a personal total bettered only by Leigh Leopards’ Lachlan Lam and Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, of Hull KR, with 24 each.

He played in 26 of their 28 competitive fixtures, scoring eight tries and booting two drop goals, both golden-point extra-time winners against London Broncos. The Telegraph reported Dragons’ coach Shane Flanagan as saying: “There are many players we could potentially look at.

“We also have to work out whether we hold our fire and go for 2026. I wouldn’t say anyone is in front of anyone else, but I just needed to work out who we could look at or do we go with what we have for 2025. We might scratch some players off straight away. I’m not saying they’re in or out.”