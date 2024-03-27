Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhinos lost twice to Tigers last season - at the Jungle and Magic Weekend in Newcastle - before a 46-0 win at AMT Headingley in the sides’ final game of the season. Tigers’ home win was their first in 2023, after four successive Betfred Super League defeats and it is a similar situation this year as they go into round six without a victory.

However, the hosts are on the back of a win at Championship side Batley Bulldogs in the Challenge Cup last week and Smith expects them to raise their level against Leeds on Thursday. He warned: “I’ve watched all their games this year and they’ve competed really well in some of them - despite the scoreline - and really challenged the opposition with some of their shapes and the plays they’ve been putting on.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It hasn’t always stuck for them, but they have definitely challenged and stretched a lot of teams and the scoreline hasn’t been reflective in lots of cases, I think. We are prepared for a tough battle on a small pitch. We know it’s going to be a rugged battle.”

Leeds will also have to cope with the atmosphere at the Jungle, which is always intimidating and especially so for derby matches. Smith insisted: “I think the away players actually enjoy a bit of banter and being under pressure and close to the noise.

“That is one of the draw cards, I guess, of the English game - the crowds being right on top of the pitch and adding to the atmosphere. It is something we will embrace. We are looking forward to getting into the battle.”

All Rhinos’ focus is now on the league after last week’s Cup defeat to St Helens. A third straight loss in all competitions would put pressure on Smith and his players, but he reckons there’s “not a lot to dislike about the bulk of our performances.”

Leeds Rhinos were beaten at Castleford Tigers 12 months ago, pictured, but coach Rohan Smith says they will embrace the atmosphere there on Thursday evening. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad