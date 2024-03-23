Batley gave a good account of themselves, leading twice and going in at the break all square. Tigers had the slope in their favour in the second half and didn’t concede, but it wasn’t a particularly convincing performance.
Getting through to the quarter-finals, though, was all that really mattered and the win will give Tigers some confidence for Thursday’s visit of Leeds Rhinos in Betfred Super League. Dane Manning opened the scoring for Batley, Dave Gibbons converting and adding a penalty before two tries in five minutes edged Castleford ahead.
Josh Simm went over at the corner, then Rowan Milnes touched down and Paul McShane added the extras.
Brandon Moore stunned Tigers by going over from acting-half, Gibbons converting, but they levelled after the hooter when Innes Senior crossed.
McShane’s try, which he also improved, got Castleford off tyo a flying start in the second half and Jacob Miller and Senior sealed the win, despite Alex Mellor spending 10 minutes in the sin-bin following a late tackle. Here’s how the Tigers players rated.