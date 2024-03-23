Batley gave a good account of themselves, leading twice and going in at the break all square. Tigers had the slope in their favour in the second half and didn’t concede, but it wasn’t a particularly convincing performance.

Getting through to the quarter-finals, though, was all that really mattered and the win will give Tigers some confidence for Thursday’s visit of Leeds Rhinos in Betfred Super League. Dane Manning opened the scoring for Batley, Dave Gibbons converting and adding a penalty before two tries in five minutes edged Castleford ahead.

Josh Simm went over at the corner, then Rowan Milnes touched down and Paul McShane added the extras.

Brandon Moore stunned Tigers by going over from acting-half, Gibbons converting, but they levelled after the hooter when Innes Senior crossed.

McShane’s try, which he also improved, got Castleford off tyo a flying start in the second half and Jacob Miller and Senior sealed the win, despite Alex Mellor spending 10 minutes in the sin-bin following a late tackle. Here’s how the Tigers players rated.

1 . Full-back: Jack Broadbent (squad number three) Coped with some testing kicks when playing uphill, heavily involved in Tigers’ first try and did well at full-back and later centre 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: Josh Simm (no 2) Took his try well and made an important tackle on Jonny Mitsias when Batley were pressing strongly against 12 men at 20-14 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Josh Hodson (no 18) Made his debut against his previous club, did nothing spectacular, but was steady enough 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Alex Mellor (no 12) Worked hard, but was sin-binned in the second half for a late tackle 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Wing: Innes Senior (no 5) Didn’t have to do much for either of his two tries, but he was on the spot and the one on the half-time hooter was important 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales