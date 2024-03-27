Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forward Leon Ruan has joined his former side Doncaster on an initial one-month deal, two weeks after fellow pack man Tom Nicholson-Watton made a similar move to second tier York Knights. Ruan has made three substitute appearances for Leeds this year, but not featured in their past two matches.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “Leon has played some good spells for us in Super League this season. We feel the timing is good for him to get some tough hit-outs in the Championship with Doncaster playing Sheffield, Wakefield and Featherstone in the coming weeks.

“Doncaster is a club he knows well and he enjoyed his time there earlier in his career. He will continue to work with our coaching staff whilst on loan and I am sure he will benefit from the loan period.”

Leon Ruan in Super League action for Leeds Rhinos against Catalans Dragons earlier this month. Picture by Steve Riding.

Ruan, 21, was a League One young player of the year nominee during his one season at Doncaster, in 2022, when he scored six tries in 20 appearances. He trained with them this week and could feature in Friday’s home derby against Sheffield Eagles.

Dons boss Richard Horne said: “Bringing Leon back was an easy decision. We know him as a person already from his previous time with us, as well as the quality he will add to the squad.”