Injuries, a spell away from the club and fierce competition for the acting-half role have so far prevented Corey Johnson, 22, building a sustained run in the team since his debut in 2019, but Smith insisted he has a big future at Super League level.

Explaining Johnson’s absence from the warm-up games against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and Leigh Leopards last Saturday, Smith revealed: “Corey had back surgery in September or October.

“I don’t know the exact term, but he had a sort of disc repair in his lower back. He is almost in full training; he is still getting monitored a little bit, but he is basically doing all the training.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Corey won’t play in the next few weeks at least, he needs some more work.”

Following an appearance in the final match of 2019, Johnson had a spell out of the sport before returning to Leeds late the following year.

After one game in 2020 and a spell on loan at York City Knights, he played five times last season, as well as on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls.

Corey Johnson passes during Rhinos'defeat at Toulouse last July, when he was their starting scrmu-half. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Jarrod O’Connor emerged as back up to hooker Kruise Leeming in 2022 and finished the year as starting number nine, but Johnson showed his versatility by starting at stand-off in Leeds’ Magic Weekend win over Castleford Tigers and scrum-half when they lost at Toulouse Olympique the following week.

“I have got a very high opinion of Corey,” Smith said. “I think Corey can be a long-time Super League player, as a hooker or a half.

“He has been through a fair bit with his body in the last couple of years, he was niggled, hampered, banged up on and off last year and he still showed - particularly at Magic - what he could do.

“He dug in and really competed that day, with a body that wasn’t cooperating, I guess. He is still a few weeks away from playing and he’ll feature in our reserves when that kicks off and from there we’ll assess what the best path for him is.”

Jarrod O'Connor has established him self as one of Rhinos' top two hookers, alongside Kruise Leeming. Picture by Steve Riding.

