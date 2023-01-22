Lisone, a former Samoa international who was signed from Gold Coast Titans, got to taste English conditions for the first time when Rhinos were beaten 14-12 at Leigh Leopards on Saturday.

Speaking as he thawed out after the match, the 28-year-old front-rower reflected: “It was good, I am pretty stoked to get my first hit-out.

“It was pretty cold out there, but it was good to get out there with the boys and there were some positives from the game.”

Sam Lisone was 'steady' in his first game for Leeds, coach Rohan Smith felt. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos were pipped by a late Zak Hardaker try and touchline conversion from Ben Reynolds, after leading for almost the whole second half.

They twice hit back to lead before the break and Lisone felt there were good signs, as well as things they need to do better.

“We started pretty well, but obviously in a friendly you are just trying to figure out combinations and things like that,” he said.

Tom Holroyd started at prop alongside Sam walters, with Sam Lisone on the bench. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I thought we did a lot of positives, but there’s also a lot to work on, so overall pretty good.

“That’s what friendlies are for, just to see where you’re at as a team and work on combinations.

“We get another chance [on Sunday] to practice again against Bradford and we’ll look to improve on what went wrong today.”

Lisone admitted he was “a little bit nervous” before his first game in England.

He said: “I didn’t know what to expect, I was more excited just to get out there and put on a Rhinos jersey and play with the boys, so it was pretty cool.”

Tom Holroyd and Sam Walters were Rhinos starting front-rowers, with Lisone being among eight substitutes.

He will wear the number 15 jersey this year and revealed he isn’t sure whether his role this year will be in the starting side or as a replacement.

