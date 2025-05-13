Leeds Rhinos old boy Aidan Sezer insists there are no hard feelings ahead of his first return to AMT Headingley with Hull FC this week.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sezer will be one of the visitors’ main attacking threats on Friday evening, after revitalising his career since returning to Betfred Super League from NRL club Wests Tigers this year. The scrum-half was a Man of Steel nominee with Huddersfield Giants in 2020 and is fifth on the current leaderboard, but had mixed fortunes during 37 games in his two seasons at Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sezer insisted: “I look back on my time at Leeds with fond memories. We made a Grand Final - though obviously I didn’t play because of the concussion protocol. My second year there was a bit of a topsy-turvy one - a lot went on - and they obviously had a tough year again last year. That club is full of good people, I still have good friends there and I wish them all the best, but that’s all in the past now.”

Aidan Sezer scores the last-gasp try agianst Castleford Tigers which secured Leeds Rhinos' place in the 2022 Super League play-offs. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

Sezer reckons his season in the NRL was crucial to the form he has shown so far this term. “I feel rejuvenated for going back home and getting myself in the shape I needed to be in and I came back here with renewed motivation,” he reflected. “I got back to the footy I know I have still got and I am really happy with where I am at the moment.”

With Leeds sitting fourth in the table, one place and a single point ahead of Hull, Friday is a big game for both clubs. Sezer, though, stressed he won’t be approaching it any differently. “I want to perform the best I can each and every game,” he added. “When we come up against Leeds I’ll be doing that and we’ll see how we go.”

The move to Hull reunited Sezer with his former Leeds teammates Richie Myler, Zak Hardaker and Tom Briscoe. Hardaker and Briscoe are likely to be in the visitors’ squad, but Myler hung up his boots last year to become chief executive at Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Sezer scores a dramatic golden-point extra-time try for Leeds Rhinos at Catalans Dragons in July, 2022. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Sezer isn’t surprised to see him thriving in an off-field role - though it has come a bit sooner than he expected. “He has always been an intelligent operator,” Sezer said. “He understands the game more than most - he has been there and done it and played for a long time. He knows the ins and outs of being a professional rugby league player, the hard work involved and he is doing a good job.”