Armchair viewers can watch two Leeds Rhinos teams in Super League action this weekend.

Rhinos’ men play host to Hull FC on Friday and the club’s women begin their league campaign away to St Helens the following afternoon. Saturday’s women’s match will be streamed live on The Sportsman YouTube channel, with coverage starting at 1.45pm, 15 minutes before kick-off.

Rhinos’ men, along with rivals Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, will feature on the Sky Sports+ red button, as well as the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service. Here’s how to watch matches from Betfred Super League round 11.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches on TV or live stream. Picture by Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com.

Thursday, May 15: St Helens v Catalans Dragons (kick-off 8pm), Sky Sports+ from 7.30pm.

Friday, May 16: Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, May 17: Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, May 18: Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves (3pm), Sky Sports+red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.