Wakefield Trinity news: boost as forward duo return to 21-man squad for huge clash v St Helens
Trinity are sixth in Betfred Super League, two places and four points behind this week’s visitors. Saints are aiming for a third win of the year over Daryl Powell’s side following a 26-6 success in March - which was their seventh successive win at DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue - and 26-14 victory on home turf the following month.
Isaiah Vagana is back in contention for Trinity after serving a one-match ban when they beat Leeds Rhinos two weeks ago. Fellow pack man Mathieu Cozza has recovered from a foot injury and also returns to the 21.
They replace youngsters Noah High and Ellis Lingard, who weren’t in the 17 for the last-gasp 15-14 win against Leeds. The other unused squad members, Liam Hood and Oliver Russell, retain their place.
Saints coach Paul Wellens has made one change to his initial squad, with back-rower Jake Davies called up for a potential first team debut. He replaces Leon Cowen, who did not feature in last Friday’s 40-0 home drubbing of Castleford Tigers. Joe Batchelor, James Bell and George Whitby are all vying for a call into the matchday side after not making the cut last week.
Trinity’s 21-man squad is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Corey Hall, Jake Trueman, Oliver Russell, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Renouf Atoni, Matty Storton, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Mathieu Cozza, Josh Rourke, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili.
Saints’ 21-man squad is: Kyle Feldt, Mark Percival, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, James Bell, Matt Whitley, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield, Jake Burns, George Delaney, Harry Robertson, George Whitby, Owen Dagnall, Jake Davies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.