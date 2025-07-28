Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell & Wigan Warriors' Matt Peet fined for ref comments

Wakefield Trinity’s Daryl Powell and Matt Peet, of Wigan Warriors, are the latest coaches to be punished by the RFL for criticism of match officials.

Powell has been fined £2,000, half of it suspended until the end of the 2026 season, for comments after the Betfred Super League defeat at Hull FC on July 10 which the governing body have ruled breached the sport’s operational rules. He has two weeks to request a personal appearance in front of an operational tribunal, but Trinity say Powell has accepted the decision and will not appeal.

In post-match interviews, the former Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers coach accused opposite number John Cartwright of putting pressure on official James Vella during the half-time break. He said: “The referee completely flipped his decision-making. We got no penalties in the second half. I am not sure they got any in the first half, it probably should have been a little bit more even either way.”

Peet has had part of a suspended sentence activated following comments following the home win against Huddersfield Giants on June 14. Having been fined £3,000 with half of it suspended for a previous offence this season, £1,000 of the suspended £1,500 has now been activated.

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Former Castleford coach Danny McGuire and ex-Catalans Dragons gaffer Steve McNamara were both fined last week and the RFL are investigating remarks made by Warrington Wolves’ Sam Burgess. In a statement, the RFL said: “This compliance action follows a note that was sent to all clubs in May expressing concern at the increasing number of public comments by head coaches relating to match officials and stressing that comments deemed to be public criticism of match officials breaching the relevant operational rules and the sport’s Respect code of conduct could lead to compliance action.”

In the explanation for the sanction, both bosses were told: “Head coaches have a responsibility to ensure their behaviour sets an example to all within the game and, as such, any such misconduct should be dealt with more severely. Given your high profile within the game, the level of reach the comments made in the media and within the press have a detrimental impact to the game.”