Proud Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell talks 'big win', Mason Lino heroics & pipping 'mean' Leeds Rhinos

Coach Daryl Powell was “proud and pleased for the whole club” after Mason Lino’s last-minute drop goal earned Wakefield Trinity a thrilling 15-14 win over Leeds Rhinos.

The game was watched by a capacity crowd of 9,252 which was Trinity’s best home attendance for more than a decade. There were scenes of wild celebration among the home players and fans after the final whistle and Powell admitted: “I’m exhausted!”

The victory was a perfect late birthday present after Powell turned 60 on Monday and he reflected: “It was a really tight game, 8-8 at half-time and then we win by a point having been behind - it was a really tough game, but I am really proud and pleased for the whole club. I thought the night was great, the support from both sets of fans created an electric night. We’ve had some really tight games against Leeds this year and to come out on top in that one is really pleasing, because we’ve lost quite a few tightish games this year.”

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell celebrates with Mason Lino whose last-gasp drop goal sealed a 15-14 win against Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Powell hailed his team for holding their nerve when going behind in the final quarter, after they had been on top territorially for most of the match. “We had a lot of pressure on their line and we couldn’t quite execute,” he said. “They are a pretty good defensive team on their own line, they are mean - probably meaner than anyone else if you look at the stats. We had to dig deep, but we have got some strong leaders in there - people like Mikey [McMeeken] and Pittsy [Jay Pitts] and they did a great job at the end to hold our nerve and not get too rattled.

“We came up with a bit more of a direct play to get points and then it is a war of attrition when you get towards golden-point. They had a pop at a drop goal and when you give seven tackles away it is tough then because you know you are going to have a chance - a tap on the 20 and seven tackles puts you in a good position. I am glad we didn’t get to golden-point, I think that would have been a pretty tough toss of the coin, but it was a big win for us and a great win from the boys.”

Of Lino’s drop goal, Powell conceded: “I don’t know how he got it through. There was a fair bit of pressure, I thought they [Leeds defenders] were probably offside to be honest, but he has kicked a couple this year and neither has been picture perfect. That doesn’t really matter though, it’s about getting them between the posts and he has done that great.

“I thought he had an outstanding last seven minutes. He picked the pass for Stoz [Matty Storton] to score and then he gets the drop goal. He has done some unbelievable things this year when we haven’t had all our half-backs out there. He has held us together and he has won us a couple of games when we have been on the edge.”