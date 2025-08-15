Wakefield Trinity game at Salford Red Devils 'cancelled' as long-running Super League crisis deepens

Wakefield Trinity’s game at crisis-hit Salford Red Devils on Sunday has been called off.

Salford issued a statement this afternoon (Friday) confirming the Betfred Super League round 22 fixture is “cancelled”. With the home side struggling to raise a team, the Red Devils said there were “significant concerns regarding player welfare” and the decision was taken following discussions with the RFL, RL Commercial and Rugby League Cares.

Trinity coach Daryl Powell said yesterday he was preparing for the match to go ahead. Wakefield are seventh in the table, a point outside the play-offs and were due to face Salford twice in their final six games. The decision is a blow in particular for youngsters Neil Tchamambe and Noah High who were both set to make their Trinity and Super League debut.

Trinity are likely to be given the victory, with the margin to be decided by the RFL. St Helens were awarded a 48-0 win when Warrington Wolves forfeited a fixture in Women’s Super League this season. At this stage, only this weekend’s game has been called off, with Salford’s remaining five matches remaining on the fixture list.

Wakefield Trinity crushed Salford Red Devils 72-10 three months ago, but Sunday's rematch won't take place. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The Salford statement read: “The club have reluctantly taken this decision as there were significant concerns regarding player welfare and have been in consultation with the Rugby Football League, RL Commercial and Rugby League Cares. As a result, the RFL Board will determine the outcome of the fixture in line with the RFL operational rules requirements early next week.

“Of the 17 available for Sunday’s fixture, there are only two senior players who have featured at Super League level over the last 12 months, with academy products making up the rest of the current playing squad. Eleven members of the first-grade team are currently injured – although a number of those are expected to be available for Salford’s next scheduled fixture against Leigh Leopards. The club has been fortunate to take on a number of loan players from opposing Super League teams over the course of the season and their efforts in helping us during these testing times has been greatly appreciated.”

Salford have been dogged by financial problems since pre-season, when they were placed under a reduced “sustainability” salary cap. A takeover in February failed to solve the crisis and as host of players departed as the campaign went on. The Red Devils are bottom of the table with just two wins and included 10 loan players in their squad for last week’s 80-6 drubbing at sixth-placed Hull.

Salford players thank the travelling fans after last week's 80-6 hammering at Hull FC. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

​The governing body responded to Salford's announcement with a statement of their own. It comfirmed: “The RFL, Rugby League Commercial and Rugby League Cares have been in discussions with Salford Red Devils throughout the week regarding their difficulties specific to Sunday’s scheduled Betfred Super League fixture against Wakefield Trinity​.

“At a meeting on Friday afternoon, Salford advised that they had taken the decision to withdraw from the fixture and explained their reasoning.​ The outcome of the fixture will be determined by the RFL Board early next week in line with the RFL operational rules, and discussions will continue with the club about their scheduled fixtures in Rounds 23-27.”