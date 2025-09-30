Video refs, dark arts, new stars and departing heroes: latest Leeds Rhinos talking points

It will take a long time for Leeds Rhinos to get over the disappointment of their play-off elimination loss to St Helens.

Though Rhinos were the better team, didn’t trail in the 80 minutes and had numerous chances to put the tie out of Saints’ reach, none of that counted when the visitors came up trumps in arguably the most sensational finish in the stadium’s history. Shane Wright’s winning try after the final hooter has already become one of Betfred Super League’s iconic moments, but it wouldn’t have mattered if Jon Bennison’s converted touchdown a few minutes earlier - which left Saints only two points behind - had been correctly disallowed by the video referee. Here’s five talking points.

1: All available angles. Usually in sport there’s next week’s game to put things right, but Rhinos have the best part of five months to stew over their play-off exit. It’s done and dusted and the result won’t change, but a few things should happen now.

Firstly, the RFL need to take accountability and apologise for the error in awarding Bennison’s try, investigate how it happened and come up with action to prevent a recurrence. Don’t just accept it, do better. Referees have split seconds and one view in which to make decisions, so mistakes are understandable. There’s less excuse for experienced video officials getting things wrong.

Leeds Rhinos' Brodie Croft is consoled by St Helens match winner Shane Wright after the playt-off eliminator. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Secondly, video refs are here to stay, unfortunately, but the RFL should scrap the on-field call system. We’ve reached the bizarre stage where refs are getting things right and video officials are making them wrong. Whistler Jack Smith was perfectly placed to make his own decision and if he’s not certain, he shouldn’t have to guess. Again though, video refs need to be better.

Thirdly, Rhinos can use the events of last Saturday as extra motivation through the dark days of pre-season and into the 2026 campaign. There’s elements in their own game they need to look at, but a ‘world’s against us’ mentality could take them a long way next year.

2: Mastering dark arts. Rhinos’ recent record against St Helens is surely unprecedented for two big, evenly-matched clubs. Since the start of the 2018 season the sides have met 24 times and Leeds have lost 21 of those. In that time both teams at some stage have been in good form, playing poorly, at full-strength and had players missing and none of it has made a difference, Saints have almost always found a way to win. After all the jockeying for positions in the top-six over the final months of the regular season, last week’s tie was probably the one fixture Leeds would have wanted to avoid and Saints relished.

It's time to abandon the on-field call when decisions are handed to video referees. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds are the better team this year, but Saints have found a way of stopping them doing the things which have been successful against almost every other side, winning four of the five meetings in 2025, ending Rhinos’ involvement in the Challenge Cup and play-offs and - by taking four points off them - costing Brad Arthur’s men third place on the table. Working out exactly why will be high on the coaching staff’s agenda in pre-season.

3: Positive signs. Devastating as it was, Saturday’s game shouldn’t define Rhinos’ year. Had fans been offered it in pre-season, or especially after the round one home loss to Wakefield Trinity, most would have taken fourth on the table and a two-point defeat in an elimination play-off at AMT Headingley.

Rhinos beat the league leaders twice and every other team in the competition, apart from Catalans Dragons, at least once. They have a player on the Man of Steel shortlist, plus two in the Super League Dream Team and in 27 league rounds conceded only 310 points, which is by far their best defensive performance of the Super League era.

Leeds are a year or two behind many of their rivals in terms of development, but the gap is closer than it has been since Rhinos’ last Grand Final win eight years ago. If they maintain the rate of progress they’ve shown under Arthur, silverware next year can be a real aspiration.

Departing Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington broughtthe match ball on to the pitch to before the play-off against St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

4: Academy lessons. Saturday was a disappointing day all round for Rhinos, whose under-18s were beaten 32-18 at Warrington Wolves in the academy Grand Final. Ten of that side had featured in Rhinos’ 8-0 win against Warrington in the reserves title decider a week earlier.

Leeds’ two lower grade teams lost just three matches between them all season and they include a number of young players with real Super League potential. Presley Cassell has already made the step up and second-rower Zak Lloyd and stand-off George Brown are two who could get a taste of first team action next year. They won’t all come through at Leeds, but finding a way of giving a chance to as many of them as possible is massively important for the club’s future over the next decade or so.

5: Fond farewell. Big changes are happening off the field at Leeds. It was fitting for Gary Hetherington, who is stepping down after 29 years as chief executive, to deliver the match ball before his final home game last weekend. Hetherington is one of the most important figures in Leeds’ 135-year history and much of the club’s success in the 21st century is down to him.

Julie Bush and Sian Jones are two less familiar names, but a huge part of the club. Bush has been Hetherington’s personal assistant from the start and basically runs the joint. Jones, who is leaving her role as head of customer services to join Hull FC, has done outstanding work developing the link between fans and club. Both leave a positive legacy and big shoes to fill.