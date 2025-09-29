A controversial try against Leeds Rhinos in their play-off defeat by St Helens should not have been awarded, the RFL have confirmed.

Video referee Chris Kendall overturned Jack Smith’s on-field decision of ‘no try’ and awarded a touchdown to Jon Bennison late in Saturday’s elimination tie at AMT Headingley. Bennison added the extras to cut Rhinos’ lead to 14-12 and Saints went on to grab a winning touchdown after the final hooter.

That sent them through to a semi-final this Saturday at Hull KR and ended Rhinos’ season. Though coach Brad Arthur declined to criticise Kendall’s decision in his post-match press conference, Rhinos were adamant Bennison had grounded the ball short of the line. A still picture of the incident - shown here - suggested there was not enough evidence for Kendall to overturn the live call and now, without blaming Kendall who is one of their top full-time officials, the RFL have told Leeds the score shouldn’t have been awarded.

A spokesman said: “In conversations with Leeds, Phil [Bentham, head of referees] has confirmed that while the decision to allow the try was consistent with replays viewed before making the decision, viewing another angle would have changed that position.”

Asked by the Yorkshire Evening Post why all angles were not looked at, the RFL declined to make any further comment. Rhinos are believed to remain baffled by the decision, though they have not made any official comment. There has not been an apology from the governing body, but the YEP understands a meeting between the club and RFL will take place later this week.

The incident gives Bentham and his department a headache at the most crucial time of the season. At this stage, Kendall is in line to referee one of the semi-finals, which begin on Friday when Wigan Warriors play host to Leigh Leopards and it remains to be seen if he will be stood down. Appointments for this weekend are due to be announced tomorrow (Tuesday).

Earlier this year full-time referee Aaron Moore was dropped after Bentham admitted he had made an incorrect decision as video official for a game between Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors. Kendall has been video referee at seven Rhinos games this year, which is more than any other official. He was also in the middle for six of their 30 competitive matches.