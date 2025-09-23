'Varying agendas' blamed as ex-Leeds Rhinos player quits chairman role at Championship club

Former Leeds Rhinos player Paddy Handley has resigned as chairman of Featherstone Rovers, claiming “varying agendas” have prevented him taking the club forward.

Handley, now a businessman in his home city of York, replaced long-serving chairman Mark Campbell in August last year. He had returned to the club, where he made 113 playing appearances from 1997-2000, earlier in 2024.

Campbell remains on the board at Rovers and Handley revealed his departure in an open letter to him and chief executive Martin Vickers, which was published on the club’s social media channels. It read: “It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you both that I am stepping down as Featherstone Rovers chairman with immediate effect.

Featherstone Rovers players and mascots line up at Wembley before this year's 1895 Cup final. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I would like to thank most of the fans, most of the players and all of the sponsors, staff and board members who have made me feel welcome and shown true support from the start of my short journey when rejoining the club 18 months ago. It is well documented the struggle the club has had in unlocking its assets (around 6 million) but while there are varying agendas in control, it has made it impossible for me to deliver my plans. My hope for the club's future is that you both work together and save the club. I believe there is still hope but while my plans clash with others, the club can’t move forward.”

Under coach Paul Cooke, Rovers reached this year’s 1895 Cup final at Wembley, losing to York Knights in golden-point extra-time. They finished sixth in the Championship and were beaten 28-8 at Bradford Bulls in an elimination play-off last Friday, bringing their campaign to a close.

The club were issued with a winding up order earlier this month and fire safety concerns last month forced the temporary closure of the Railway Stand at their Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, ground.