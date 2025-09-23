Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner joins Championship club

A member of Leeds Rhinos’ Grand Final-winning reserves side has joined Championship outfit Goole Vikings.

Shane Tuohey, 20, bowed out of Leeds on a high, featuring as a substitute in last Saturday’s 8-0 win against Warrington Wolves in the second-string title decider at AMT Headingley. He also featured three years ago when Rhinos beat St Helens in the under-18s Grand Final.

Tuohey, who can operate at full-back, in the halves or at hooker, played his junior rugby for Stanningley and joined Leeds’ academy in 2022 after a three-month trial. Following two seasons at that level, he was a regular for the reserves in 2024 and this year.

Goole Vikings' Victoria Pleasure Grounds, where a new stand is being constructed for the 2026 season. Picture by Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com.

“I wasn’t too sure what I wanted to do originally, but when I heard about the interest from Goole, spoke to the club about their ambitions and met with Scott [Taylor, Vikings’ coach], I was sold on it instantly,” he said. “I love the direction the club wants to go in and the plans they have for the club and for me as a player. Even though the season has just ended, I really can’t wait to get started again.”

Goole’s debut campaign ended with them in seventh place on the Betfred League One table and they will play in an expanded Championship next term, when it will be the only division outside Super League. Tuohey added: “The club has ambitions to finish in the top half of the new Championship.

“That will be a huge challenge, but it’s one we’re going to have a real shot at. After such an impressive first year, that would be a massive achievement. I genuinely can’t wait to get started.”

Taylor has high hopes for his latest recruit. He said: “We are really excited about working with Shane and what he can bring to our team. He has got a great attitude, he’s a tough competitor and his style of play gives us something different that we’ve been looking for. He’s fast, dynamic and elusive, the kind of player who wants the ball in his hands and will challenge the defence.

“He is comfortable across a number of positions, which will be invaluable for us. We’re looking forward to helping him develop his game and seeing where his career can take him.”