A former Leeds Rhinos player has been appointed chairman at a West Yorkshire club.

Paddy Handley, who came through Leeds’ youth system and made two first team appearances in 1996, has replaced long-serving chairman Mark Campbell at Betfred Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

Handley played 113 times for Rovers from 1997-2000 and also had spells with York and Doncaster. Now managing director of PMJ Masonry, in his home city of York, he joined Rovers’ board two months ago.

Campbell, who had been chairman since 2008, announced his intention to step down earlier this year and has now made way with immediate effect. Director Steven Clough will be Handley’s vice-chairman.

Paddy Handley seen scoring for Leeds against Bradfordn Bulls at Headingley in 1996. Picture by Steve Riding.

In a club statement, Handley said: “My message to the fans is that they need to continue to back the club as they do. They are a big driver for my return to my former club and I will be sharing some exciting plans in the next few weeks of projects I would like to take forward for a bright future for Featherstone.

“My initial priorities however must be to manage the present financial challenges the club is faced with and to take a fresh look at creating unique opportunities for the club in the use of its considerable land base, whether that’s through income generation or through development of new facilities for the club and its community to benefit from for many years to come.

“I intend to immediately start a series of meetings with our sponsors, fans and other key partners to outline my approach and to make it clear how people can contribute to supporting me in taking Featherstone Rovers forward.”

Handley also said: “I would like to thank Mark for his efforts for Featherstone Rovers over such a long period of time. Mark is not a person who chases praise and recognition for the work he has done at this club, but I’m sure in time to come Mark will look back at his tenure with great pride.

“I also would like to thank Steven Clough who again in recent years has been a fantastic supporter of the club and I’m so fortunate to have his wise counsel by my side in taking the club forward.

In the same statement, Campbell added: “I am pleased the club will be in safe hands with Paddy and Steve’s appointments. I am really confident their enthusiastic approach and great personal drive will be a real boost for the club and I’m confident that in passing the baton to these guys, they have not only the motivation to take the club forward, but that they also have the best interests of the supporters and the Featherstone community in delivering benefits for the club. Paddy and Steve both know I will be on hand if they ever need my advice.”