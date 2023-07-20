Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Two Leeds Rhinos players make Championship loan move

Two Leeds Rhinos players have joined another club on loan.
By Peter Smith
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:39 BST

First team squad member Joe Gibbons is back at Keighley Cougars following a similar spell earlier this year and has been joined by reserves player Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Gibbons a back-rower who is in the final season of his Rhinos contract, initially linked up with Betfred Championship outfit Keighley in March and made a try-scoring debut in a home win over Bradford Bulls.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos' Luke Hooley eyeing historic Wembley final with Batley Bulldogs in ...
Joe Gibbons in first team pre-season action for Rhinos against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Tony Johnson.Joe Gibbons in first team pre-season action for Rhinos against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Joe Gibbons in first team pre-season action for Rhinos against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He featured five times for Cougars, but returned to Leeds following an injury and played for the reserves in their win at Salford Red Devils two weeks ago.

Prop Nicholson-Watton has represented England at under-16s level and was a member of the Yorkshire academy squad in 2021.

He played for Rhinos’ first team in last year’s Boxing Day derby against Wakefield Trinity at Headingley.

Related topics:RhinosLeedsBradford Bulls