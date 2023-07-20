First team squad member Joe Gibbons is back at Keighley Cougars following a similar spell earlier this year and has been joined by reserves player Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Gibbons a back-rower who is in the final season of his Rhinos contract, initially linked up with Betfred Championship outfit Keighley in March and made a try-scoring debut in a home win over Bradford Bulls.

Joe Gibbons in first team pre-season action for Rhinos against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He featured five times for Cougars, but returned to Leeds following an injury and played for the reserves in their win at Salford Red Devils two weeks ago.

Prop Nicholson-Watton has represented England at under-16s level and was a member of the Yorkshire academy squad in 2021.