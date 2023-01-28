Leeds Rhinos news: introducing Tom Nicholson-Watton - surprise name in squad to face Bradford Bulls
Leeds-born forward Tom Nicholson-Watton is the surprise name in Rhinos’ squad for Sunday’s pre-season visit of Bradford Bulls.
The 20-year-old also featured against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and is the only Leeds player on duty this weekend from outside the full-time squad.
Having played youth rugby for Guiseley Rangers and Stanningley, Nicholson-Watton joined Rhinos’ scholarship in 2018 and captained the under-16s the following year.
He stepped up to the academy in 2020 and was a reserve grade player last season.
He was capped by England at under-16 level and played for Yorkshire academy two years ago.
Name: Tom Nicholson-Watton.
Place of birth: Leeds.
Date of birth: December 13, 2002.
Position: Prop
Former clubs: Guiseley Rangers, Stanningley.
Weight: 15st 2lb (97kg).
Height: 5ft 9ins (1.81m).