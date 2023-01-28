The 20-year-old also featured against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and is the only Leeds player on duty this weekend from outside the full-time squad.

Having played youth rugby for Guiseley Rangers and Stanningley, Nicholson-Watton joined Rhinos’ scholarship in 2018 and captained the under-16s the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stepped up to the academy in 2020 and was a reserve grade player last season.

Tom Nicholson-Watton played for Rhinos against Wakefield on Boxing Day. Picture by Steve Riding.

He was capped by England at under-16 level and played for Yorkshire academy two years ago.

Name: Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Place of birth: Leeds.

Date of birth: December 13, 2002.

Position: Prop

Former clubs: Guiseley Rangers, Stanningley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weight: 15st 2lb (97kg).