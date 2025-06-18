TV details: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers v Hull KR & Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers both feature in live action exclusively on Sky Sports this weekend.

Betfred Super League round 15 kicks off with Tigers’ home clash against Hull KR on Thursday, which is one of two games chosen to be shown live only on Sky. Build-up begins half an hour before the 8pm kick-off and, because it features on one of the main channels, the match can be recorded.

The same applies when Rhinos visit St Helens on Friday in Sky’s other exclusive fixture. The same evening, Wakefield Trinity are at home to Wigan Warriors in a game being streamed on Sky Sports+ via the red button and on the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Here’s how to watch this weekend’s top-flight matches, including channel details, when coverage begins and kick-off times.

Thursday, June 19: Castleford Tigers v Hull KR (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm and Main Event from 8pm.

Friday, June 20: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm,) Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm; Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, June 21: Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, June 22: Salford Red Devils v Hull FC (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.