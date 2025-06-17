Castleford Tigers name squad to take on Super League leaders Hull KR
Muizz Mustapha drops out of the 21 named before last Friday’s 22-14 win at Hull FC. Mustapha, who didn’t figure in the matchday 17, is replaced by fellow prop Hugo Salabio.
There is also just one change to the Robins’ 21 following their 68-6 home rout of Catalans Dragons four days ago. Winger Joe Burgess returns to replace Harvey Horne.
Tigers took Hull KR, who are top of the table, all the way in Betfred Super League round one before losing 19-19 to a Mikey Lewis' drop goal in golden-point extra-time.
Tigers’ 21-man squad is: Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Daejarn Asi, Rowan Milnes, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, George Griffin, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Louis Senior, Josh Simm, Will Tate, George Hill, Dan Okoro, Brad Singleton, Hugo Salabio, Tom Amone, Chris Atkin.
Hull KR's 21 is: Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Jack Broadbent, Danny Richardson, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Eribe Doro, Bill Leyland, Leon Ruan, Arthur Mourgue, Noah Booth.