Referees named for St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers v Hull KR, Wakefield Triinty v Wigan Warriors
Jack Smith will be the man in the middle at TW Stadium and Liam Moore provides video back up. It is the fifth time Smith has refereed Rhinos this season, which is more than any other official. He was in charge when Rhinos beat Saints 17-4 at Magic Weekend in Newcastle last month. Chris Kendall has been in the middle for three Leeds matches, Liam Moore, Aaron Moore and Liam Rush have each taken two and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Grant have done one.
Liam Moore will referee Castleford Tigers’ home game against table-topping Hull KR on Thursday, with his brother Aaron Moore as video assistant. Aaron Moore is the whistler for Wakefield Trinity’s Friday visit of Wigan Warriors and Tom Grant is the video official. Here are the appointments for Betfred Super League round 15.
Castleford Tigers v Hull KR - Liam Moore (video, Aaron Moore); St Helens v Leeds Rhinos - Jack Smith (video, Liam Moore); Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors - Aaron Moore (video, Tom Grant); Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants - James Vella (video, Jack Smith); Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards - Liam Rush (video, Chris Kendall); Salford Red Devils v Hull FC - Tom Grant (video, James Vella).