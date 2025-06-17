Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches, including Leeds Rhinos’ visit to St Helens on Friday.

Jack Smith will be the man in the middle at TW Stadium and Liam Moore provides video back up. It is the fifth time Smith has refereed Rhinos this season, which is more than any other official. He was in charge when Rhinos beat Saints 17-4 at Magic Weekend in Newcastle last month. Chris Kendall has been in the middle for three Leeds matches, Liam Moore, Aaron Moore and Liam Rush have each taken two and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Grant have done one.