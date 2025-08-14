Super League referee suffers season-ending injury setback

A top-flight referee is facing a long spell on the sidelines after suffering serious knee damage.

Cameron Worsley, from Castleford, made his Betfred Super League debut in June when he took charge of the round 16 game between Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants in Perpignan. He could be off the field for around a year following surgery after fully rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament (acl) and suffering a tear to the lateral and medial meniscus.

The injury is a huge blow for one of refereeing’s rising stars who has worked his way up to the top-flight despite being part-time. The 25-year-old, a PE teacher at Airedale Academy in Castleford, was this year named in the new Super League referees development squad, alongside Matty Lynn, Scott Mikalauskas and Ryan Cox.

He was promoted to the RFL’s list of grade one officials in 2019 and has been in the middle for more than 100 Championship fixtures, as well as gaining experience as a touch judge in Super League.