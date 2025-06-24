A Castleford school teacher is set to make his top-flight refereeing debut this weekend.

Cameron Worsley, who works as a PE teacher at Airedale Academy, will take charge of Saturday’s Betfred Super League round 16 fixture between Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants in Perpignan . The 25-year-old has been on the RFL’s list of grade one officials since 2019 and becomes the 53rd referee of a Super League fixture since the competition kicked off in 1996.

The RFL’s head of match officials Phil Bentham said: “It’s a pleasure to congratulate Cameron on this appointment, which is richly deserved after the consistent progress he has made as a member of our grade one list of match officials over the last seven seasons. He has refereed more than 100 matches in the Betfred Championship and also gained considerable Super League experience as a touch judge – with recent appointments including referee for a semi-final in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup and touch judge for one of the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Cameron Worsley seen refereeing Wakefield Trinity's Betfred Challenge Cup tie agianst Goole Vikings in February. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“His appointment underlines the opportunities within our pathway for grade one officials outside the full-time squad who perform consistently in Betfred Championship and other matches, reflecting the commitment they show and the sacrifices they make to achieve such a high level of performance.”