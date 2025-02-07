Rising star to referee Leeds Rhinos v Wests Warriors as Castleford official also on the up
Matty Lynn, from Stockton-on-Tees, will referee a Super League side for the first time in Rhinos’ Betfred Challenge Cup third round tie at AMT Headingley. Lynn has been named in the RFL’s new Super League referees development squad.
That group also includes Cameron Worsley, from Castleford, along with Scott Mikalauskas and Liverpool-based Ryan Cox. Worsley will be in the middle for Wakefield Trinity’s home Cup tie against Goole Vikings tomorrow and Mikalauskas - a former Super League official - will referee the game at Hull KR between West Hull and St Helens. Cox is in charge of Sunday’s derby between Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams.
Match officials’ boss Phil Bentham said the quartet will remain part time, but have been identified as candidates to referee in Super League, if required.