Super League on tv: how to watch live games including Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants & BBC match
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Round eight kicks off on Thursday when Wakefield Trinity play host to Castleford Tigers, who are aiming for a 10th successive victory at their nearest rivals. There are three games the following afternoon, including Leeds Rhinos at home to Huddersfield Giants, when Kallum Watkins will make his second debut for the home side, before the holiday fixtures close with two more matches on Sunday.
Here’s how to watch all this week’s Betfred Super League action, including channel and live stream details, when coverage starts and kick-off times.
Thursday, April 17: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.
Friday, April 18: Hull FC v Hull KR (12.30pm), Sky Sports Action and Main Event, from noon; ) Wigan Warriors v St Helens (3pm), Sky Sports Action and Main Event, from 2.45pm; Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, April 19: Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (1.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 1.25pm, BBC 2 from 1.25pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (6pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.55pm and SuperLeague+.
