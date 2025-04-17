Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Easter Super League action will be stretched over four days this year - on three different broadcasters - this season.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Round eight kicks off on Thursday when Wakefield Trinity play host to Castleford Tigers, who are aiming for a 10th successive victory at their nearest rivals. There are three games the following afternoon, including Leeds Rhinos at home to Huddersfield Giants, when Kallum Watkins will make his second debut for the home side, before the holiday fixtures close with two more matches on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch all this week’s Betfred Super League action, including channel and live stream details, when coverage starts and kick-off times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports commentator Dave Woods. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Thursday, April 17: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Friday, April 18: Hull FC v Hull KR (12.30pm), Sky Sports Action and Main Event, from noon; ) Wigan Warriors v St Helens (3pm), Sky Sports Action and Main Event, from 2.45pm; Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, April 19: Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (1.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 1.25pm, BBC 2 from 1.25pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (6pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.55pm and SuperLeague+.