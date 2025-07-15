Star signing refuses to play for Leeds-based club as injury ends ex-Castleford Tigers man's season

Championship strugglers Hunslet RLFC say one of their most influential players is in breach of contract after refusing to train or play for the club.

Australian half-back Lachy Hanneghan joined Hunslet from Whitehaven in pre-season having previously played with New South Wales outfit Wyong Roos. He has scored eight tries in 15 appearances for Hunslet.

The south Leeds side are bottom of the second-tier and without a head-coach following Dean Muir’s sacking last month. A club statement said: “We are disappointed to announce that Lachy Hanneghan has informed us that he no longer wishes to train with, or play for, the club. We have been in regular contact with Lachy and met with him and his agent last Friday, outlining his importance to the team and making it clear that we expect him to honour his contract.

Craig Irvine in action for Hunslet against York Knights earlier this season. Picture by Craig Irvine/Hunslet RLFC.

“Unfortunately, Lachy has said he will not change his mind, though we do remain open to discussion for that to happen. We have already had significant interest from several clubs, but we have made it clear that he will not be allowed to go out on loan. However, should any club make an offer that is deemed acceptable to us in terms of a permanent transfer, then we would give that due consideration. In the meantime Lachy remains in breach of contract.”

Hunslet have scored 34 points and conceded 314 during a six-game losing run. They are without a host of first-choice players because of injury or suspension, including former Super League star Greg Eden who is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering serious damage to a hamstring.