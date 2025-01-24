Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Super League and NRL star Greg Eden has signed for Hunslet RLFC in what the promoted Championship outfit say is a “major coup”.

Eden, 34, left Featherstone Rovers earlier this month and says he is keen to get back to enjoying his rugby after penning a one-year deal with the south Leeds side. Hunslet are preparing for their first Betfred Championship campaign in a decade after winning last year’s League One play-offs and beating Swinton Lions in a sudden-death promotion/relegation shootout.

Eden has played in Super League for Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Salford Red Devils and spent two seasons with NRL giants Brisbane Broncos. His second spell at Tigers ended in 2023 and he featured for both Halifax Panthers and Featherstone in the Championship last year.

New signing Greg Eden with Hunslet RLFC coach Dean Muir. Picture by Phil Hodgson/Hunslet RLFC.

“It’s exciting, it’s an opportunity that came up pretty quickly and after speaking with Dean [Muir, Hunslet’s coach], I wanted to come here for 2025,” Eden said. “Dean spoke about how he wanted Hunslet to play, that matched up with my thoughts on how the game should be played and it was an easy decision to make to come to Hunslet.”

Eden has more than 150 career tries to his name, from the wing and full-back positions, but admitted: “It’s a big challenge and a different for me in terms of what I’ve been used to in the past. I will be one of the more experienced players in the squad and I hope to help the young lads out by sharing my experience.

“I just want to get back to enjoying my rugby. I’m looking forward to playing under Dean and getting out there and enjoying myself.”

Muir hailed Eden as “a massive signing for us”. He said: “He’s really keen to get started, he buys into what we want and is really excited to get going. His experience and what he can bring to a young group as we navigate a tough Championship will be invaluable.

Hunslet's new signing Greg Eden. Picture by Phil Hodgson/Hunslet RLFC.

“His speed and his versatility will be vital for us. His leadership is undervalued, and that’s something we can really tap into and utilise.”

Muir added: “It’s a major coup for us, we’ve created a professional, positive environment which allows us to attract players of Greg’s stature and sends a message we are not just here to make up the numbers. We are here to give a good account of ourselves and make sure we perform week in week out and obviously signing Greg will help us with that.”