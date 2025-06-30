Leeds-based rugby league club sack promotion-winning coach after heavy defeat

Leeds-based Hunslet RLFC have axed coach Dean Muir, eight months after he guided them to promotion.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Betfred Championship club today (Monday) said they have “decided that we need to move in a different direction”. Muir’s departure follows yesterday’s 72-6 home demolition by fellow strugglers London Broncos.

Hunslet are bottom of the second-tier table, now two points behind London, after losing 12 of their 14 games so far. In a statement on Hunslet’s website, chief executive Neil Hampshire said: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to Dean for all his hard work and dedication whilst in the role. He will forever be etched in the club’s folklore for the way he guided us through the play-offs and into the Championship at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, however, results so far this year have fallen short of expectations and the club has decided that we need to move in a different direction. We’d like to wish Dean all the best for the future.”

Former Hunslet RLFC coach Dean Muir. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

Hunslet finished fourth in League One last year, but unexpectedly went on to beat Keighley Cougars in the play-off final and then won away to Swinton Lions in a sudden-death relegation/promotion decider to secure a return to the Championship for the first time in a decade.