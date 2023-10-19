Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was some scepticism when chief executive Gary Hetherington pledged to build a squad capable of challenging for honours next year, but suggestions - from their own fans - that Rhinos lack ambition or aren’t willing to spend on players have been blown out of the water.

September’s back-to-back drubbings by Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons were a low point for Rhinos, but the picture looks much brighter since then. The double swoop for Salford Red Devils’ half-back Brodie Croft and hooker Andy Ackers is a clear statement of intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critics will claim “it’s only two players”, but that’s incorrect. This week’s signings follow the addition of backs Lachie Miller, Paul Momirovski and Matt Frawley from the NRL, as well as French Test forward Mickael Goudemand.

Rhinos signings Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

That’s six quality players - including a new spine - and, unlike 12 months ago, few would claim the ones coming in aren’t better than those they have replaced. Rhinos could line up next year with Miller at full-back, David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley on the wings, Momirovski and Harry Newman at centre and Frawley and Croft in the halves.

That’s an exciting prospect and Ackers, who was in the England squad for last year’s World Cup, will add more experience and a greater running threat at hooker, alongside youngsters Jarrod O’Connor and Corey Johnson. Leeds are strong in the back-row, so another experienced prop is probably the only missing piece of the jigsaw.

Off the field, Rhinos have announced a long-term partnership with AMT Auto, believed to be worth an eight-figure sum over 15 years. There was some disappointment from supporters when that - rather than player signings - was the announcement at a major press conference earlier this month, but one thing leads to another.

Rhinos' management have acted to prevent more defeats like the one at home to Wigan last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos, as one of the game’s biggest clubs, were hit harder by the pandemic than most, particularly as it came so soon after an expensive stadium redevelopment, but deals like the AMT one - and the renewal of Leeds Building Society’s sponsorship - put them in a much stronger position. Also, the Croft/Ackers signing could be a game changer for fans who may have been wavering over whether to renew their season ticket.

The club have done their bit, now it comes down to the rugby operation. The weight of expectation - always present at Leeds - will be greater next year and there are fewer excuses.

Coach Rohan Smith inherited a squad in 2022 and had most of the same players to work with the following year, but it will be his team next season. Though it may take a while for Rhinos’ new-look squad to gel, especially in the spine, fans will expect a good start and the pressure will be on if they lose a few early games.

Players aren’t machines and performance isn’t guaranteed, but early indications are the recruitment this time has been good, Rhinos will have a deeper squad in 2024 and an exciting blend of youth and experience.

Rhinos this month announced a major new partnership with AMT Auto. The company's managing director Neil McGawley (second from right) is pictured with (left to right) Rhinos commerical manager Rob Oates, chief executive Gary Hetherington and chairman Paul Caddick. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad