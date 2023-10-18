Leeds Rhinos fans will love Brodie Croft’s brilliant rationale for joining

Leeds Rhinos signing Brodie Croft. © MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY

Star signing Brodie Croft reckons he can be part of “something special” at Leeds Rhinos over the next three years. The 2022 Man of Steel has joined Rhinos for a substantial transfer fee just eight months after penning a seven-year contract with Salford Red Devils.

Rhinos’ management regard the Australian half-back as a key part of the jigsaw in their bid to get back among the title contenders after finishing a lowly eighth in Betfred Super League this year. And, speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the 26-year-old former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos man insisted: “Every player aspires to win silverware and I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t believe this squad - with Rohan Smith and the coaches - could do something special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Croft said: “I truly believe in this squad and the coaches. I look across the board at the talent and the athletes this squad has and it is really exciting to join this squad and see where we can go.”

A World Club Challenge winner for Melbourne against Rhinos in 2018, Croft spent two seasons at Salford and admitted it “wasn’t an easy decision to leave”.

But he stressed: “I am truly grateful for a club like Leeds to come into the picture; not only a big club, but also a strong squad that are capable of winning silverware. To come here with [fellow signing from Salford] Andy Ackers and chase that silverware, there would be no bigger feat.

“Leeds came knocking and I know how big a club they are. Now I’ve come here with my family, walking around and seeing all the freshness of the new stands and the heritage that’s here at the club with all the past players on the boards, you just know what this club is about. I really want to add to that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croft has been linked with a move back to the NRL since his first months in England, but pledged he is “certainly settled” in Super League.

“I go out there every day wanting to rip in with the boys,” he added. “I want to win silverware. We came close in 2022 and I see 2024 as being a huge year for Leeds that we can do something.”

Croft will partner another new signing, Matt Frawley, in the halves next season. Frawley spent the 2019 season at Huddersfield Giants and played for Canberra Raiders in this year’s NRL play-offs.

“I don’t know him personally, but I have seen his career from afar,” Croft reported. “I really like the way he goes about his business and I feel like he will be a sturdy half-back partner for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Salford it was good having Marc Sneyd as a left foot kicker and I am pretty sure Matt is the same. Hopefully we can form a really good combination in the spine and with Lachie Miller coming in as well, it is really exciting what we can achieve.”

Running out at Headingley as a home player is also an attraction for Croft. He revealed: “I’ve been dreaming about it already - having all the fans cheering you, rather than jeering.