'Best in the country': why Brodie Croft reckons Leeds Rhinos have struck gold with fellow signing Andy Ackers
The duo played together for two seasons with Salford Red Devils and will be teammates again at Rhinos after each signed a three-year deal, beginning in 2024.
Croft was Betfred Super League’s Man of Steel last year, while Ackers featured for England at the 2022 World Cup. The transfers were done separately, but Aussie Croft admitted Ackers’ move made his own decision easier.
“When the possibility of coming to Leeds came about a few weeks ago, the thought of leaving the group at Salford was a bit daunting at first,” Croft conceded.
“I was humbled and felt grateful that a club like Leeds wanted me. To know they wanted Ackers as well really helped push me there.
“I thought we could do something special here. Being the nine, he's the one who distributes the ball the most and gets me the ball when I want it.
“I truly believe he is the best nine in the country and helps me play better. Hopefully we can complement each other and this squad.”
Ackers is also delighted not to be making the leap alone. He confirmed: “I speak to Brodie a lot - he's a good friend, apart from he's Australian!
“I'm glad he's coming over. I can share the car with him to save myself some petrol money. He's a great player and a great athlete. He's a proper professional and probably one of the most dedicated athletes I've ever seen in rugby league.
“The proof is in the pudding with him - he was the Man of Steel in 2022. After not having quite the success he had last year with Salford, he'll be looking to redeem himself so it's nothing but positives with Brodie.”