Leeds Rhinos have revealed a new name for their Headingley base in what they say is a “record-breaking” deal.

Rhinos’ home ground will become AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium from December 1 this year as part of a naming rights partnership with Leeds-based vehicle solutions business AMT Auto.

The 15-year partnership is the biggest commercial deal in the club's history and only the fourth time the stadium has been renamed.

AMT Auto’s managing director Neil McGawley, who established the firm in 1995, is a Rhinos fan and will join the board as a non-executive director.

Rhinos' Headingley Stadium will have a new name from December 1. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The new backers are an independent family-owned business with headquarters in Leeds and additional outlets in London, Birmingham and Edinburgh. They employ more than 150 people and also sponsor Leeds United and Yorkshire cricket.

Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said: “I would like to thank Neil McGawley and all his team at AMT Auto for the support they have given the club.

“To have secured such a significant partner, especially in a tough market place for all professional sport at present, shows just how much belief that Neil has in the future of our club.

Rhinos' Headingley Stadiujmn. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“They are a great family company with its roots firmly in the city and lovely people. AMT’s logo will be on the collar of the Rhinos' first team playing and replica shirts and shorts for next season with their distinctive branding around the stadium.

“We are always proud to celebrate local success stories who have become a national presence and this partnership is a great result for both the Rhinos and AMT Auto.”

McGawley said the firm’s aim is “to be the number one choice for vehicles in Leeds and Yorkshire”. He added: “To have our brand associated with the famous Headingley Stadium reinforces that vision and is a wonderful opportunity for us.

“As a passionate Rhinos and Leeds sport fan, I am proud and excited AMT can embark on this long-term commitment and partnership with Headingley and the Rhinos.

Rhinos face Hull FC at Headingley in February, 2023. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com .

“I would like to thank [chairman] Paul Caddick and the board of directors for welcoming AMT Auto to the Rhinos family and we are all looking forward to good times ahead over the next 15 years.”