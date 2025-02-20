Sky Sports, SuperLeague+ and the BBC will all be showing live rugby league action this weekend.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coverage of Betfred Super League round two begins on Thursday when Wakefield Trinity play host to Hull KR, followed by two games on both Friday and Saturday and one the following day. Here’s how to watch, with channel details and kick-off times.

Thursday, February 20 - Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8pm kick-off): Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Super League will be shown live by three broadcasters this weekend. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Friday, February 21 - Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (8pm kick-off): Sky Sports+ red button and SuperLeague+, both from 8pm; Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8pm kick-off): Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, February 22 - Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (3pm kick-off): Sky Sports+ red button and SuperLeague+, both from 3pm; Castleford Tigers v St Helens (8pm kick-off): Sky Sports+ red button and SuperLeague+, both from 8pm

Sunday, February 23 - Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (2.30pm kick-off): BBC 2 from 2.15pm, Sky Sports+ red button and SuperLeague+, both from 2.20pm.