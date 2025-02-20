Teenager drafted into Leeds Rhinos squad as Salford Red Devils get all-clear to go full-strength
Salford fielded a reserves side last week when they were thrashed 82-0 at St Helens in Betfred Super League round one. They were operating under a reduced salary cap pending approval of a club takeover, but that has now been completed and the restriction lifted.
A club statement said: “Salford Red Devils are pleased to announce that the takeover of the club has been formally approved by RFL Commercial, following the completion of the final requirements. As such, the club will be in a position to field a full-strength squad on Saturday for the Salford Red Devils’ opening home fixture against Leeds Rhinos.”
Leeds boss Arthur has made just one change to the 21 named ahead of last weekend’s home defeat by Wakefield Trinity. Mikolaj Oledzki was automatically ruled out after failing a head injury assessment during that game and his place is taken by 19-year-old outside-back Jack Smith.
Smith is a member of the full-time group, but has yet to make his Rhinos debut. He will be awarded a squad number if named in the matchday 18. The same applies to recent signing from Australia Ethan Clark-Wood, who was an unused member of last week’s 21.
Hooker/loose-forward Jarrod O’Connor could make his comeback from a knee injury sustained against Wakefield on Boxing Day. Cooper Jenkins - the 18th man against Wakefield - and fellow prop Tom Nicholson-Watton also retain their place in the initial squad. Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo, Jack Sinfield, Ben Littlewood, Ned McCormack, Max Simpson and Fergus McCormack all remain on the casualty list.
Salford coach Paul Rowley has named an initial 20, including only Kai Morgan, Joe Bullock and Tiaki Chan from the team on duty last week. Sixteen of the players in contention to face Leeds featured in the 46-10 Challenge Cup win at Midlands Hurricanes two weeks ago. Chris Hill is poised for a debut following his move from Huddersfield Giants and Tim Lafai, Marc Sneyd and Kallum Watkins could all make their first appearance of the season.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood, Jack Smith.
Salford’s 20 is: Ryan Brierley, Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai, Deon Cross, Jayden Nikorima, Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton, Chris Hill, Kallum Watkins, Joe Shorrocks, Chris Atkin, Shane Wright, Esan Marsters, Jack Ormondroyd, Justin Sangare, Joe Bullock, Matty Foster, Chris Hankinson, Kai Morgan, Tiaki Chan.
