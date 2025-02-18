Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight games.

Liam Moore will be in charge of Leeds Rhinos’ trip to Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round two on Saturday. Liam Rush is his video assistant, after similar duty for Leeds’ derby with Wakefield Trinity a week earlier. Jack Smith will referee Trinity’s home game against Hull KR on Thursday and Tom Grant in the man in the middle on Saturday when Castleford Tigers play host to St Helens. Full-time referee Chris Kendall is out of action this weekend, because of illness.