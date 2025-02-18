Super League refs named for Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC v Wigan Warriors & others
Liam Moore will be in charge of Leeds Rhinos’ trip to Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round two on Saturday. Liam Rush is his video assistant, after similar duty for Leeds’ derby with Wakefield Trinity a week earlier. Jack Smith will referee Trinity’s home game against Hull KR on Thursday and Tom Grant in the man in the middle on Saturday when Castleford Tigers play host to St Helens. Full-time referee Chris Kendall is out of action this weekend, because of illness.
Appointments for Super League round two are: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR - referee Jack Smith, video Tom Grant; Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons - referee Liam Rush, video Liam Moore; Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - referee Aaron Moore, video Jack Smith; Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos - referee Liam Moore, video Liam Rush; Castleford Tigers v St Helens - referee Tom Grant, video James Vella; Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants - referee Marcus Griffiths, video Ben Thaler.
