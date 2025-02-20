Wakefield Trinity new boy Matty Storton has revealed why it feels so good to win at Leeds Rhinos.

The off-season signing made his Trinity Betfred Super League debut when they stunned Rhinos 14-12 last Saturday and will face his former club Hull KR in Wakefield’s first home game of the campaign today (Thursday). Despite a mounting injury list, Trinity will go into the match still buzzing from the defeat of their derby rivals and celebrations afterwards showed how much it meant, among both players and fans.

“It was a very good victory,” Storton reflected. “It’s always good to win at Headingley, because of the atmosphere and they’ve been a massive club in the past. There were a lot of Wakefield fans there and it was great to celebrate in front of them.

Matty Storton, left and Caius Faatili tackle Keenan Palasia during Wakefield Trinity's win at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Our fans were class, they were singing all game and it was good to see them out in droves. It’s the first time I have seen them away and they definitely got us through that game. When we went down to 12 men [after Mason Lino was sin-binned] we could hear them and that really helped us get through.”

One win won’t define Trinity’s season and Storton admitted a repeat performance against last year’s Super League and Grand Final runners-up is what matters now. “Good teams back it up,” he stressed. “There’s a fair few details we need to rectify, but the boys will be ready to go.”

Trinity will be without hooker Liam Hood and winger Matty Russell from last week’s 17 due to injury, but Jayden Myers is in contention after a four-game ban and Isaac Shaw and Cain Staveley-Carr have also been drafted into coach Daryl Powell’s initial 21.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Walmsley, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, O Russell, McMeeken, Pitts, Doyle, Hamlin-Uele, Storton, Vagana, Pratt, Lino, Rourke, Croft, Shaw, Smith, Myers, Faatili, Staveley-Carr.

Matty Storton scores for Wakefield Trinity during their Challenge Cup win against Goole Vikings this month. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Hull KR: from Evalds, Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, McIlorum, Luckley, Whitbread, Martin, Broadbent, Tanginoa, Brown, Leyland.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Kick-off: Today, 8pm.