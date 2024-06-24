Rob Burrow: list of former teammates paying respects to club legend as Leeds Rhinos beat Leigh Centurions
The first home game since Burrow’s death three weeks ago was dedicated to celebrating the eight-times Grand Final winner’s life and career. Many of his former teammates - and members of staff who worked with him - attended the game as special guests and took part in a guard of honour before kick-off.
Andy Kirk – who made his debut in the same game as Burrow, against Hull at Headingley in April, 2001 – was among the attendees. Also present were Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Liam Sutcliffe, Danny McGuire, Brad Singleton, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Danny Ward and Carl Ablett from Burrow’s last game, the 2017 Grand Final win against Castleford Tigers.
Danny Buderus, who was in the country just two days, Ali Lauitiiti and Wayne McDonald, all jetted in from the southern hemisphere. Here’s the list of Burrow’s invited former teammates, staff and players’ association representatives. How many do you remember playing for Rhinos?
Carl Ablett, Roy Adams (staff), Luke Ambler, Andy Barker (staff), Chris Black (staff), Liam Botham, Tom Briscoe, Danny Buderus, Mark Calderwood, Garreth Carvell, Chris Clarkson, Steve Clegg (staff), Francis Cummins, Jason Davidson (staff), Brett Delaney , Matt Diskin, Ewan Dowes, Barry Eaton (staff), Gareth Ellis, Anthony Farrell, Darren Fleary, Iestyn Harris, Jonny Hepworth, Phil Holmes (players’ association), Ben Jones-Bishop, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Jimmy Keinhorst, Andy Kirk, Ali Lauitiiti, Kylie Leuluai, Jordan Lilley, Shaun Lunt, Colin Maskill (players’ association), Richard Mathers, Barrie McDermott, Wayne McDonald, Danny McGuire, Paul McShane, Thomas Minns, Adrian Morley, Robbie Mulhern, Jason Netherton, Jay Pitts
Kobe and William Poching (representing Willie Poching), Daryl Powell (coach), Nick Scruton, Keith Senior, Brad Singleton, Lee Smith, Marcus St Hilaire, Liam Sutcliffe, Jamie Thackray, Chev Walker, Jack Walker, Josh Walters, Danny Ward, Robbie Ward, Stevie Ward, Kallum Watkins, Dave Wilson (staff), Andy Yates.
