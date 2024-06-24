Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR man scores 5 tries in huge win but pitch invasion sees rival match abandoned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FORMER SUPER League player Thomas Minns went nap as East Leeds recorded a huge 98-0 victory over Featherstone Lions in National Conference Division Three.

Minns - among the former teammates paying tribute to Rob Burrow at AMT Headingley the previous evening - was almost matched by another Rhinos academy product, Kiedan Hartley, who crossed four times. Luke Littlewood top-scored with 30 points from two tries and 11 goals. David Kamano also bagged a brace and other try scorers were Nehemiah Mensah, Roy Railton, Shane Plunkett, Andy Djeukessi and Owen Hughes. Mensah and Djeukessi each added a conversion.

In the same division, Milford boosted their hopes of avoiding having to apply for reelection when they ended a three-match losing run with a 22-18 win over visitors Bentley. Callum Platts scored two tries, Taylor Stephenson and Shaun Ward also touched down and Joshua Cawood landed three goals.

Drighlington conceded a try after 10 seconds en-route to a 50-18 drubbing at Beverley. Ethan Hallas crossed twice and Joe Sanderson scored a try and three goals.

Thomas Minns, now of East Leeds, scores on his Leeds Rhinos debut against Castleford Tigers in 2013. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Reigning champions Hunslet ARLFC moved up to third in the Premier Division after a 20-14 win at Wath Brow Hornets. There was controversy over a crucial Hunslet try 12 minutes into the second half, when Harry Dodd went over to give the visitors a 16-12 lead.

The home camp were adamant he had stepped into touch before crossing, but - with no touch judges - the score was given. Hornets narrowed the gap with a penalty goal, but Will Cohen sealed the win for Hunslet when he touched down with three minutes left. Josh McClelland opened the scoring for the Leeds side, but they went 12-4 behind before a try by Jack McShane and conversion and penalty from Jordan Gale levelled matters.

Stanningley and Oulton Raiders both suffered defeat in Division One. Stanningley’s third successive loss came 34-24 at home to Wigan St Patricks, after they had led 12-4 through a brace of tries by Keenan Dyer-Dixon. Luke Townend and Joseph Phipps also touched down and all four scores were converted by Jack Mallinson.

Will Cohen, who was among the try scorers in Hunslet ARLFC's win at Wath Brow. Picture by Alex Shenton.

A late drop goal condemned Raiders to a 17-16 home defeat by Woolston Rovers. Matty Stableford and Harvey Stevens were Oulton’s try scorers and Kieran Walpole landed four goals.

Thornhill Trojans’ Division Two fixture at Myton Warriors, who were leading 18-12, was abandoned 16 minutes into the second half after “tempers suddenly boiled over”. Trojans spokesman Andrew Byram reported: “Players rushed in to settle their differences and Myton’s scrum-half Adam Piggott ended up on the floor with a bloody nose.

“This added further fuel to the fire and a concerned Myton spectator ran on to assist the injured Myton player. Other Myton spectators entered the field to try and restore some order. Eventually, the referee sent off a water carrier from Myton for speaking out of turn. A red card was then shown to Thornhill’s Johnny Campbell for punching.