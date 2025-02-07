Two of Wakefield Trinity’s new signings are set to miss next week’s Super League opener at Leeds Rhinos.

Second-rower Seth Nikotemo suffered a broken thumb in Luke Gale’s testimonial game against Castleford Tigers a fortnight ago and could be out of action for around eight weeks. Fellow recruit centre Cam Scott has a torn hamstring and Renouf Atoni, Isaiah Vagana, Josh Griffin and Myles Lawford will also miss Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup third round tie at home to Goole Vikings.

Wakefield’s latest signing Caius Faatili could make his debut just days after arriving in England and off-season additions Tom Johnstone - who has returned to Trinity after two years with Catalans Dragons - and Matty Russell are available for the Cup tie following injury. Jake Trueman, Mike McMeeken, Olly Russell, Matty Storton and Josh Rourke are other players in contention for their competitive debut this weekend.

Seth Nikotemo, seen during Wakefield Trinity's Christmas fixture at Leeds Rhinos, will miss next week's Super League rematch. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Despite the new injury concerns, coach Daryl Powell believes Trinity are starting the season in good shape. He said: “We feel like we got a fair bit out of the Cas game. Our boys all want to play in this [Saturday’s] game. There's nobody saying they're not sure about it - we feel like we'll be ready to go after another hit-out.”

All Super League teams were seeded to be drawn away from home, but League One newcomers Goole switched the tie from their Victoria Pleasure Ground base, which is being redeveloped. Powell - whose side won the Championship in 2024 - admitted: “It's a real positive for us that we're at home and know everything we've got to do facility-wise. That's a good thing.”

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Walmsley, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Russell, McMeeken, Hood, Rodwell, Pitts, Doyle, Hamlin-Uele, Storton, Pratt, Lino, Rourke, Russell, Croft, Shaw, Smith, Faatili.

Goole Vikings: from Halliday, ⁠Guzdek, Minns, Wacokecoke, Harman, Dean, ⁠⁠J. Aldous, ⁠Ferres, Dawson,Talaupapa, ⁠Holdstock, ⁠Coventry, Craig, Shaw,⁠ ⁠Dent, A. Ellis, Ogunwole, Hodder, Rutland, L. Ellis, Shaul.

Referee: Cameron Worsley (Castleford). Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.