An area of Leeds Rhinos’ game needs major improvement, coach Brad Arthur says.

Rhinos’ season begins tomorrow (Saturday) when they play host to West Warriors in the Betfred Challenge Cup third round. It is Leeds’ first meeting with an amateur club since a 28-0 win at Kells in the same competition’s preliminary stage 37 years ago and the last time it happened at Headingley was in 1920 when Millom were beaten 44-5.

After falling at the first hurdle in each of the last four seasons, Rhinos are desperate for a good Cup run and to build high standards for next week’s Super League opener at home to Wakefield Trinity. It is also Arthur’s first taste of the knockout competition and - in a statement of intent - he has named a near full-strength 21-man squad.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur at this week's Betfred Super League season launch in Manchester. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is all unique to me, the Challenge Cup,” Arthur said. “We want to try and make a big deal out of it. It is a different competition to the normal Super League so we are going to make sure we get something out of it.

“In our last game, [the Ash Handley testimonial against Wigan Warriors two weeks ago] our discipline was poor, with penalties and some sloppy errors. We are concentrating on making sure we are better this week.”

Warriors beat Eastern Rhinos and Army to reach the third round. They finished second and were Grand Final runners-up in the Southern Conference last year, but their league campaign doesn’t begin until April. Arthur has “had a little bit of a look” at some footage of them in action, but stressed: “We are just going to worry about ourselves and our discipline. It doesn’t matter who we play, if we give away cheap leg outs and cheap possession. That’s our priority. We’ll be doing all the things we’ve been working on and practicing, all our systems, making sure everyone’s clear what their job descriptions are and what role they play.”

Assessing how pre-season, which began in November, has gone, Arthur said: “We’ve worked hard. It has been a good education for me - I haven’t had as long [as he did in Australia] to prepare a team so I have enjoyed that part of it. It’s been more pointed at what’s important.

Leeds Rhinos haven't won a Challenge Cup tie since their victory at Wembley in 2020. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’d like to have a fully-fit squad, which we don’t have, but that’s all part of the game. I am trying to build a bit of resilience in a lot of our young guys and unfortunately the more work you do, the more you put yourself at risk of injury. They will be better for it in the long-term.

“We will know more four or five rounds in if we’ve done enough work, but I thought we got tested pretty good against Wigan in the trial. They taught us a lesson on discipline, I reckon.”

The team boss, who joined Leeds last July, is under contract until the end of this season. Rhinos hope to extend that, but the former Parramatta Eels boss is keen to coach again in the NRL at some stage. Of his future, he insisted: “We’ll just play it by ear and see what happens. All I know is I am really enjoying my time here.”